Lake Street Capital Trims Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Target Price to $16.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 77.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE:NLS opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $280.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. Nautilus has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Nautilus had a return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nautilus will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 9.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus by 45.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

