Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,046 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $156,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 82,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after acquiring an additional 74,390 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,085,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $410,164,000 after acquiring an additional 37,603 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.06. 3,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,966. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.