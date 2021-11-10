Lantronix (LTRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Lantronix to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%.

Shares of Lantronix stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $294.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.78 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. Lantronix has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Lantronix by 93.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTRX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

