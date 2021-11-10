Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Shares Gap Up to $9.11

Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.11, but opened at $9.46. Latch shares last traded at $8.92, with a volume of 25,087 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on LTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Latch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Get Latch alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Latch, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTCH. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at about $908,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at about $6,135,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at about $3,048,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at about $5,291,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the second quarter valued at about $44,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Latch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.