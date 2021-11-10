Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Trading Up 13.2%

Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) were up 13.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $18.75. Approximately 12,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 459,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.56.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWIM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Latham Group from $37.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWIM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Latham Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

