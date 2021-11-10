Laurentian Lowers Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.00

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Laurentian from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXE. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Extendicare to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extendicare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.39.

EXE opened at C$7.32 on Monday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$5.52 and a 12-month high of C$8.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$655.59 million and a PE ratio of 21.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.95.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

