Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%.
Shares of LEGH stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $168,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $59,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,011 shares of company stock worth $3,999,224. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.
Legacy Housing Company Profile
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
