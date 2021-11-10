Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%.

Shares of LEGH stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.39. Legacy Housing has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $590.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.09.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $168,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $59,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 216,011 shares of company stock worth $3,999,224. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legacy Housing stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Legacy Housing were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

