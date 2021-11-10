Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Gap Down to $48.71

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.71, but opened at $47.11. Legend Biotech shares last traded at $48.21, with a volume of 1,022 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEGN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.69 and a beta of -0.12.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 101.68% and a negative net margin of 343.40%. Analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.