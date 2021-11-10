Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:LMND traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,300,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,817. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 1.66. Lemonade has a 1-year low of $55.15 and a 1-year high of $188.30.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 5,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $319,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $1,843,420 in the last three months. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lemonade stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,542 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.56% of Lemonade worth $37,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.