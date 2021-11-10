Liberty All-Star Equity Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,886. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $9.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,825,255 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.33% of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund worth $25,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.30 to $1.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

