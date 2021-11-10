Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.01) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report issued on Sunday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.01) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.89). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

LBRT has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.84.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $633,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,137,700 shares of company stock valued at $117,546,769 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 211.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 47,820 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 282.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 309,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 228,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

