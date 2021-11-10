LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. LifeStance Health Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

LFST stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 9,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,454. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on LFST shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.