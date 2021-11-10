LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. LifeStance Health Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
LFST stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 9,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,454. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $8.30 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.92.
A number of analysts have commented on LFST shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
