Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.21

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.21 and traded as high as $12.90. Lightbridge shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 641,304 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $87.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.38.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lightbridge in the second quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lightbridge by 89.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lightbridge by 53.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lightbridge by 104.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.