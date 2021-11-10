Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.21

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.21 and traded as high as $12.90. Lightbridge shares last traded at $12.74, with a volume of 641,304 shares.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $87.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 3.38.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Lightbridge Company Profile (NASDAQ:LTBR)
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
Read More: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.