Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Shares of LINC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 54,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,584. The stock has a market cap of $198.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 235,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LINC. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.06.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.