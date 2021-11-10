Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.
Shares of LINC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.35. 54,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,584. The stock has a market cap of $198.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.00. Lincoln Educational Services has a 12 month low of $5.02 and a 12 month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 235,756 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 78.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,928 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.
