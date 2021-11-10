Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad Sells 101,139 Shares

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $1,734,533.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LIND opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $872.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIND. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,165,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after purchasing an additional 674,193 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 658,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after purchasing an additional 360,682 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 810,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 273,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 267,080 shares during the period. 62.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

