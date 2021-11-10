Linde (NYSE:LIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $336.67

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $336.67 and last traded at $336.59, with a volume of 6494 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $331.99.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.71.

Get Linde alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.81.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.44%.

In other news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total value of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 87.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 1,340.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Linde Company Profile (NYSE:LIN)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.