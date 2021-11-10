Link Machine Learning (LML) Price Reaches $0.0299 on Top Exchanges

Link Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One Link Machine Learning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Link Machine Learning has traded down 30.6% against the dollar. Link Machine Learning has a total market cap of $3.59 million and approximately $70,829.00 worth of Link Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00071979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00073277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,718.95 or 0.99408610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.41 or 0.07012493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00019715 BTC.

About Link Machine Learning

Link Machine Learning's total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Link Machine Learning's official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

