LiquidApps Price Hits $0.0145 on Top Exchanges (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. LiquidApps has a market cap of $10.26 million and approximately $20,755.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000768 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00022291 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

