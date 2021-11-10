Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 142,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,624,174 shares.The stock last traded at $34.00 and had previously closed at $32.67.
LAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.34.
About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
