Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 142,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,624,174 shares.The stock last traded at $34.00 and had previously closed at $32.67.

LAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.61.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a current ratio of 56.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,241,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,042,000 after buying an additional 84,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after buying an additional 75,082 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 92,667 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after buying an additional 99,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 3,594.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 472,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 459,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

