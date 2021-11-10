Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $105.08 Million

Analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report $105.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.11 million. Live Oak Bancshares posted sales of $73.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year sales of $440.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $407.60 million to $455.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $436.53 million, with estimates ranging from $432.47 million to $441.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

LOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

In related news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,868 shares of company stock valued at $7,038,211. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $235,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $93.89. 219,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,465. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.45. Live Oak Bancshares has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.22%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.