Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Livent were worth $6,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Livent by 317.2% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 56.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,598,000 after acquiring an additional 719,152 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 52.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,561,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 538,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after acquiring an additional 514,927 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Livent in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen increased their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.33, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $12.13 and a 12-month high of $32.89.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

