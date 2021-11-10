Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LTHM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Livent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Livent has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.79.

LTHM opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.33, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20. Livent has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Livent will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

