LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Holdings Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,719 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in LivePerson by 546.3% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on LivePerson from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

In other news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPSN opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.24 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.89 and a 200-day moving average of $59.17.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

