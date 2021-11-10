Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$93.11.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$84.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$73.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Loblaw Companies stock traded up C$0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$97.66. The stock had a trading volume of 192,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,353. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of C$60.86 and a 52-week high of C$97.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$89.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12. The stock has a market cap of C$33.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.95.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

