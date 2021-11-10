LPL Financial LLC Acquires 44,430 Shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.67% of Clipper Realty worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clipper Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Clipper Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 44.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NYSE:CLPR opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $155.81 million, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.19.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

