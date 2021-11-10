LPL Financial LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RPD. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 2.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.4% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 99.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $537,043.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $33,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,275 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,962.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,418 shares of company stock worth $12,836,086 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $138.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.31. Rapid7, Inc. has a one year low of $64.82 and a one year high of $145.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.92.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 26.29% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RPD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

