LPL Financial LLC Has $767,000 Position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $245,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 108.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth about $277,000.

NYSEARCA SGDJ opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $52.98.

