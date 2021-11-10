LPL Financial LLC Purchases 66,303 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aegon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEG opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%.

AEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

