LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Village Farms International were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Village Farms International by 15,559.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Village Farms International by 38.2% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at $1,183,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Village Farms International by 54.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31. The firm has a market cap of $793.64 million, a P/E ratio of -231.50 and a beta of 3.38. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VFF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $27.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Village Farms International in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.39.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

