LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $791,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

