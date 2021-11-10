LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 69.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Shares of TGTX opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 1.78.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.34% and a negative net margin of 7,784.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

