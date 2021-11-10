LSI Industries Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.93. LSI Industries has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $217.78 million, a PE ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.77.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LSI Industries stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 249.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of LSI Industries worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

