LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.76. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $6.98 and a twelve month high of $11.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.78 million, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.77.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.27 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the second quarter worth about $2,442,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives lifted its holdings in LSI Industries by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 146,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in LSI Industries by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,864 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 84,058 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

