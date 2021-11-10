Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Up 8.4%

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)’s stock price shot up 8.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as 45.52 and last traded at 45.33. 634,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 33,323,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at 41.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on LCID. Bank of America began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 26.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $612,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

