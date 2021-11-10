M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 646 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 17,529 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 430,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $77.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.97. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

