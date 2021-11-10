M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $533,000 Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 94,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.5% during the second quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 275,787 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% during the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 911,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,082 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 433,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

