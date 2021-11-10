M Holdings Securities Inc. Has $695,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M Holdings Securities Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,447,000 after acquiring an additional 443,974 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mondelez International by 32.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680,414 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Mondelez International by 17.5% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,118,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,307,000 after acquiring an additional 148,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

