M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases 270 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $47,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 99.5% during the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2,857.1% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

NYSE IBM opened at $120.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $113.48 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.52 and its 200 day moving average is $140.59.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

