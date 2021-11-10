Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE MMP opened at $47.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $36.97 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.47.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $1.038 dividend. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 278.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.