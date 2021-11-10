Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.430-$4.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an underperform rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.40.

MMP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.95. 24,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,043. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $36.97 and a 1 year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

