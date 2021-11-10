Maker (MKR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.94 Billion

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $2.94 billion and approximately $149.20 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maker coin can currently be bought for $2,962.61 or 0.04573686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.48 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00221688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000505 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00011123 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00091783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Maker Coin Profile

Maker (MKR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 991,328 coins. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maker’s official website is makerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn). “

Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.