MakiSwap (MAKI) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00071979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00073277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097234 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,718.95 or 0.99408610 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,565.41 or 0.07012493 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00019715 BTC.

MakiSwap Coin Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

MakiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

