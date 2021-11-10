Man Group plc Has $8.58 Million Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.22% of Glaukos worth $8,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GKOS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter worth $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 36.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth $110,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Glaukos from $94.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.90.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $62.98. Glaukos Co. has a 52-week low of $42.69 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.91.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

