Man Group plc Increases Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Energizer were worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Energizer by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Energizer by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Energizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Energizer by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ENR opened at $38.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.14 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.15.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. Energizer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

