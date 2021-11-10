Man Group plc Invests $8.82 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Boit C F David bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VIAC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.65.

VIAC stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.58. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. ViacomCBS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.