Man Group plc Purchases 502,513 Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 1,256.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,513 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.31% of Himax Technologies worth $9,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,189,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,966 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,640,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,645,000 after acquiring an additional 159,253 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,283,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Himax Technologies by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,310,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after acquiring an additional 451,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,483,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.77.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 55.56% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $420.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Vertical Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

