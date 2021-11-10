Man Group plc Purchases 881 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Man Group plc lifted its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.34% of Forward Air worth $8,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,159,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,612,000 after buying an additional 91,454 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after purchasing an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth $5,000,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth $4,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of $116.75.

Forward Air stock opened at $106.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.65 and a 200-day moving average of $90.54. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $69.10 and a one year high of $108.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $419.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.18%.

In related news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

