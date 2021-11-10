MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

MNKD stock opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. MannKind has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MannKind will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 347,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MannKind by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in MannKind by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MannKind by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in MannKind by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

About MannKind

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

