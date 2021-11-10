Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Announces Earnings Results

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marchex had a negative net margin of 22.26% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

MCHX traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,408. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $114.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.82.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 51,428 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $157,369.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 122,769 shares of company stock worth $374,646. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

