Mariner LLC Has $122.43 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.8% of Mariner LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $122,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the second quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.68. 109,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,007,026. The company has a market capitalization of $430.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.37 and its 200 day moving average is $167.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $142.86 and a 1 year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

